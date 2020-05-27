Lucile B. Munson
Died: Friday, May 22, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Lucile B. Munson, 84, of Princeton, IL passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A private burial will be held later in the week.The family will be having a celebration and luncheon at a later date and time.
Published in News Tribune on May 27, 2020.