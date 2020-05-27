Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucile B. Munson



Died: Friday, May 22, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Lucile B. Munson, 84, of Princeton, IL passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.



A private burial will be held later in the week.The family will be having a celebration and luncheon at a later date and time.





