Lura Ricci
Lura Ricci

Died: May 5, 2020

UTICA – Lura Ricci, 87, of Utica died May 5th, 2020 in Ottawa Pavilion at 8:48 a.m.

Private arrangements are pending with the Burgess Funeral Home in Utica.

A full obituary will be in Thursday's edition.


Published in News Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
208 E Church St
Utica, IL 61373
(815) 667-4781
