Lura Ricci
Died: May 5, 2020
UTICA – Lura Ricci, 87, of Utica died May 5th, 2020 in Ottawa Pavilion at 8:48 a.m.
Private arrangements are pending with the Burgess Funeral Home in Utica.
A full obituary will be in Thursday's edition.
Published in News Tribune on May 6, 2020.