Lura Ricci



Died: May 5, 2020



UTICA – Lura Ricci, 87, of Utica died May 5th, 2020 in Ottawa Pavilion at 8:48 a.m.



Private arrangements are pending with the Burgess Funeral Home in Utica.



A full obituary will be in Thursday's edition.





