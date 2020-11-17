1/1
Madeline Galassi
1929 - 2020
Madeline Galassi

Born: August 5, 1929

Died: November 13, 2020

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Madeline M. "Madge" Galassi, 91, of Janesville, WI, and formerly of Spring Valley, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Spring Valley, with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. Visitation for Madeline will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services, Thursday, at the Church. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.

Madeline was the youngest of four daughters born to Agnes and John Marenda on August 5, 1929. She married Albert Galassi on June 3, 1950 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Spring Valley.

Madeline was a graduate of Hall High School. As a young woman, she worked as a lab technician at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley. She was a devoted wife and mother and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved decorating for the holiday seasons and made her family's home warm and comfortable. She also enjoyed collecting and reading cookbooks.She continued the family tradition of making ravioli, a skill taught to her by her dear mother-in-law Maria (Noni) Galassi, and she made them to perfection. Her family was always her main priority, though.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Albert Galassi of Janesville; her children, Michael (Jenny) Galassi of Olympia,WA, Jane Hamilton of Janesville, Cathy (Mario) Balettie of Geneva, and Bob (Angela) Galassi of Machesny Park; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Geraldine Smith, Virginia Koziel, and Johanna Bowland.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared by visiting bartofh.com..


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 16, 2020
Although I have not seen my Aunt Madge in many years, I will always remember her kindness and wonderful smile and sense of humor. I remember Aunt Madge and Uncle Al attending our wedding 51 years ago last August. How time just flys by. Condolences to the entire Galassi family.
Barry and Cindy Smith
Lake St Louis, Missouri
Barry Smith
Family
November 16, 2020
To Cathy & family, You are in our thought & prayers through this time of sorrow. Let your loving memories carry you through this time of a heartache. Your mom will be forever shining her light upon you. Valerie & Ted Wilson
Valerie & Ted Wilson
Family
