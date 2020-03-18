|
Margaret A. 'marge' rippel
Born: Sept. 10, 1932; Chicago
Died: March 15, 2020; Henry
WENONA – Margaret A. "Marge" (Brooks) Rippel, 87, of Wenona, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare Center in Henry.
Private services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in La Salle. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Mrs. Rippel was born September 10, 1932 in Chicago to Eugene and Helen (Waskiewicz) Brooks. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Lynn Rippel on September 25, 1983 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
Mrs. Rippel was a homemaker. She enjoyed painting, puzzles, watching TV and shopping. She also enjoyed her Red Hat club.
Survivors include four children, Steve (Kristine) Pagani of Lostant, Brad (Peg) Pagani of Varna, Chris (John Staffeld) Pagani of Ft. Myers, FL and Tracy Pagani Sr. of Peru; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pauline Schweigert of Peru and Stephanie Franks of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn in 2009; a grandson, Tracy Pagani Jr. and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to .
