Margaret Baker

Margaret Isabel (Edgecomb) Baker
Born: September 21, 1929; Dimmick Township
Died: September 22, 2020; Peru
Peru – Margaret Isabel (Edgcomb) Baker, 91, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Heritage Health Care, Peru.
A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Peru, with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. According to the State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Baker was born September 21, 1929, in Dimmick Township to Roy and Elizabeth (Supan) Edgcomb. She married George W. Baker on October 8, 1949, at Sacred Heart Church, Dimmick. He passed away January 27, 2004. She worked at Hy-Vee and was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
Survivors include her children, George Jr. (Debra) of Peru, Dennis (Beverly) of Ponchatoula, LA, Gary (Janie) of Peru, Linda (Duane) Carr of McNabb, Joe (Marcia) of Mendota and Pat (Mike) Duffield of Ladd; 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Janice) Edgcomb of Peoria, Leonard (Lois) Edgcomb of Utica, and Roger (Virg) Edgcomb of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; two sons, John Baker and Delbert Baker; two great-grandchildren; her parents, and two brothers, Glen and Del Edgcomb.
Pallbearers will be John and Jim Baker, Matt Baker, Jackson Zeriau, Hunter Meager, and Ethan Plynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.