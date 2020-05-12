Margaret L. Steinz
Born: October 31, 1948; Spring Valley
Died: April 30, 2020; Chicago
CHICAGO – It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of Margaret L. (Garcia) Steinz 71 of Chicago, formerly of Peru. She died April 30, 2020 in Chicago.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Margaret was born October 31, 1948 in Spring Valley to William and Frances (Sikora) Garcia. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School. She received her M.S. in Adult Education from Northern Illinois University.
Over 5 decades that spread across the State of Illinois and beyond, Margaret dedicated her professional life to a passionate belief that education leaves an indelible mark and must be done with selfless character. She was a beloved teacher at Mendota High School, Hall Township High School and recently retired at Morton College. She was an instructor and later Coordinator at IVCC. She was a principal consultant for the Illinois Board of Education. She also was a liaison for the Native American Adult Education. She was also a director of City Colleges of Chicago/ district Office of Adult Education. She was as a Grant writer for Chicago Public Schools and was a freelance grant writer up until her recent death.
She was an immediate and energetic volunteer in the educational community, most notably volunteered for the CHA Literacy Initiative/ Chicago Public Library , the Central Illinois Adult Education Service Center and Universidad Popular.
Margaret served on the WTTW Community Board from 2010 till present and chaired the Education Committee. She served on the board and was vice president of the American Indian Association of Illinois. She was nominated for Teacher of the year 2 years in a row. She received Illinois Valley Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Adult Education Development and instruction.
She enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and being with her grandchildren. She had an insatiable mind for history, literature, human rights and always had a positive impact on whoever she may have encountered with her infectious smile, her wit, and her knowledge. She was loving mother and friend because of her acts of selflessness, dedication, and compassion through strength and perseverance.
Margaret is survived by her beloved daughter, Greta (Jason Wagner) Steinz of Peru; 2 sons Adam Steinz and Eric Steinz,; two beloved grandchildren, Roddick and Arabella Wagner; two brothers, Joe (Donna) Garcia of Serena and Bill (Linda) Garcia of Granville and 1 sister Mary Hodgen of Peoria. Her former dear sister in law Rita (Les) Tieman.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband Joseph in 2007.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
Born: October 31, 1948; Spring Valley
Died: April 30, 2020; Chicago
CHICAGO – It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of Margaret L. (Garcia) Steinz 71 of Chicago, formerly of Peru. She died April 30, 2020 in Chicago.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Margaret was born October 31, 1948 in Spring Valley to William and Frances (Sikora) Garcia. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School. She received her M.S. in Adult Education from Northern Illinois University.
Over 5 decades that spread across the State of Illinois and beyond, Margaret dedicated her professional life to a passionate belief that education leaves an indelible mark and must be done with selfless character. She was a beloved teacher at Mendota High School, Hall Township High School and recently retired at Morton College. She was an instructor and later Coordinator at IVCC. She was a principal consultant for the Illinois Board of Education. She also was a liaison for the Native American Adult Education. She was also a director of City Colleges of Chicago/ district Office of Adult Education. She was as a Grant writer for Chicago Public Schools and was a freelance grant writer up until her recent death.
She was an immediate and energetic volunteer in the educational community, most notably volunteered for the CHA Literacy Initiative/ Chicago Public Library , the Central Illinois Adult Education Service Center and Universidad Popular.
Margaret served on the WTTW Community Board from 2010 till present and chaired the Education Committee. She served on the board and was vice president of the American Indian Association of Illinois. She was nominated for Teacher of the year 2 years in a row. She received Illinois Valley Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Adult Education Development and instruction.
She enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and being with her grandchildren. She had an insatiable mind for history, literature, human rights and always had a positive impact on whoever she may have encountered with her infectious smile, her wit, and her knowledge. She was loving mother and friend because of her acts of selflessness, dedication, and compassion through strength and perseverance.
Margaret is survived by her beloved daughter, Greta (Jason Wagner) Steinz of Peru; 2 sons Adam Steinz and Eric Steinz,; two beloved grandchildren, Roddick and Arabella Wagner; two brothers, Joe (Donna) Garcia of Serena and Bill (Linda) Garcia of Granville and 1 sister Mary Hodgen of Peoria. Her former dear sister in law Rita (Les) Tieman.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband Joseph in 2007.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.