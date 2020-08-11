Margaret 'Rosalie' Russell



Born: January 25, 1919



Died: August 7, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Margaret "Rosalie" Russell, 101, of Mendota passed away the morning of Friday, Aug. 7, at Heritage Health, Mendota.



Margaret was born on Jan. 25, 1919, in Grafton to George and Mattie Carey.



Her early childhood was spent in Alton. By sixth grade, the family moved to Gunnison, Miss. In 1937, she graduated from Dranghon's Business College in Tupelo, Miss. After graduation, she returned to Illinois and worked as a bookkeeper for S&L Credit in St. Louis, Mo. After a few years, she moved back to Alton and worked as a secretary for Owens-Illinois Glass Company, where she met Gordon J. Russell. They were married at First Methodist Church in Alton in a double ceremony with Gordon's identical twin brother, Seldon, and his wife, Lee Fern (Peroka) on Aug. 19, 1945. After moves to Peoria Heights and then Galesburg, where she worked for the Sealtest ice cream distributor, they moved to Mendota in 1958, where she continued as homemaker for her family.



She was a 50-plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Mendota and was active in Mendota Area Senior Services.



Through her work with MASS, she received a Northern Illinois Chapter Volunteer of the Year award.



She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (William) Johnson of Lawton, Mich., and Bonita Springs, Fla.; a son, Alan (Mary) Russell of Mendota; grandsons, Matthew J. (Laura) Russell of Mendota and Patrick J. (Kendra) Johnson of Chicago; three great-granddaughters, Brianna and Brooklyn Russell of Mendota and Josephine Johnson of Chicago; and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anna "Adtline" Millering; and a half-brother, David "Lynn" Schlansker.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Methodist Church, Mendota.





