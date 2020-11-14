1/
Marguerite "Marge" Jaross
Marguerite 'Marge' Jaross

Died: November 7, 2020; Peru

PERU – Marguerite "Marge" (Mancini) Jaross, 90, died Sat, Nov 7, 2020, in Peru, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard. They were lifelong members of St. Valentine's Catholic Church, and were married there 70 years ago. They shared a love for horses, and were active members of Tri-City Saddle Club, Green River Saddle Club, and Illinois Valley Horseman's Assoc. They also never turned down the chance to dance a polka!

Other surviving family include three children, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Our family favorite was Marge's ravioli soup, always ready to heat up and enjoy!

The family appreciates all your condolences. A private service will be held at a later date.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
