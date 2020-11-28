1/1
Maria Cavazos

Born: August 19, 1932

Died: November 24, 2020

STERLING - Maria Cavazos of Sterling, IL, passed away on November 24th, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children at the age of 88.

She was born on August 19th, 1932, in Cerrito Del Agua (Ojocaliente, Zacatecas) Mexico, the daughter of the late Magdaleno and Julia Sanchez. She was one of nine siblings.

Maria is survived by her husband Reynaldo Cavazos; 8 children Maria Susana (Jose) Camacho, Reynaldo Jr. Cavazos, Jose Hector Cavazos, Carmen (Vicente) Mata, Angel Cavazos, Linda (Jose) Balderas, John Paul (Sandi) Cavazos, Marcos Cavazos; sibling, Jessie (John) Trancoso of Rock Falls, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Carmen (Leo) Lopez, Manual (Isabel) Sanchez, Feliz (Ostolia) Sanchez, Linda (Severiano) Lopez, Magdalena (Guadalupe) Martinez, Juan (Victoria) Sanchez, Pedro (Socorro) Sanchez, and 4 other siblings who died in infancy.

On November 23rd, 1955, she married Reynaldo Cavazos in Edinburg, TX. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted Catholic of Saint Mary's Church in Sterling, IL. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, knitting, crocheting and making the best flour tortillas.

A private memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday held at Saint Mary's Church in Sterling, IL followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling. A live streaming of the services will be available on the Hurst Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences can be sent to 1021 27th Street, Peru, IL 61354.

The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
