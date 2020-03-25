|
|
Maria N. liebhart
Born: Nov. 7, 1934; Zacatecas, Mexico
Died: March 24, 2020; Peru
PERU – Maria N. (Medina) Liebhart, 85, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
Private services will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Private graveside services will be held in Peru City Cemetery with Rev. J.A. Small of St. Joseph's Church, Peru. officiating. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Liebhart was born November 7, 1934 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Vicente and Evarista (Carillo) Medina. Maria's mother passed away at her birth and Maria looked forward to this day when she would meet her mother in heaven. She married Wayne H. Liebhart on July 31, 1961 in Reynosa, Mexico.
Mrs. Liebhart was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru. She worked at Peoples Hospital, now Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru and Heritage Manor, now Heritage Healthcare Center, Peru and at Westclox, Peru. In earlier years, Maria enjoyed crocheting and other needlecrafts, but her greatest passion, throughout her life, was gardening.
Survivors include one daughter, Juanita (Kevin) Vetos of LaSalle; several brothers and sisters in Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne on September 5, 2015; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Margaret's Hospice.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.