Marian F. Bereiter
Born: March 28, 1927; La Salle
Died: June 4, 2020; Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. – Marian F. Bereiter, age 93, of Arbor Vitae, WI passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family in her home on June 4, 2020.
She was born on March 28, 1927 in La Salle, Illinois to Anthony and Helen (Wokna) Zera and proudly raised in Chicago, IL.
She married Robert C. Bereiter on October 20, 1946 in Peru, IL. He passed away in 1993.
After raising her family, Marian re-entered the workforce, working for Duplex Products in Sycamore IL and Dayton, OH before retiring at age 75. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL with a Master's degree in Business Administration in 1975. She moved to Arbor Vitae, WI in 2001. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, beautiful Hungry Lake and had several collections from her many adventures.
She is survived by her six children, Robert (Susan) Bereiter of Tucson, AZ, Jean Buck of Roswell, NM, Anders (Cheryl) Bereiter of Siren, WI, Joni (Ronald) Spartz of Rochelle, IL, Glenn (Cathy) Bereiter of Crystal Lake, IL, Jayne (Ken Mathey) Klein of Sycamore, IL; her husband of 14 years, Gerald Welch of Peru, IL and stepdaughter Bonnie Welch Morris of LaSalle, IL. She is further survived by her sister, Lois Jensen of Huntley, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Marian was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis Wilson of Sheridan, IL; brother Glenn Zera of Island Lake, IL; son-in-law Alan Buck, Woodruff, WI; and stepson Gary Welch of Peru, IL.
At this time, the family is planning a private memorial to celebrate her life, at her home. In lieu of any flowers or gifts the family suggests donations in Marian's name to the American Cancer Society, ALS Foundation or MSA Society.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.