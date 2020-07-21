Marian S. (Ohlman) Stoner
Born: November 26, 1946
Died: July 17, 2020
PERU – Marian S. (Ohlman) Stoner, 73, of Peru passed away Friday, July 17, at Aperion Care in Spring Valley.
According to her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Marian was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Waukegan to Walter and Marjorie (Swanson) Ohlman.
Marian was sweet and kind, quirky and not afraid to speak her mind. To know her was to love her, and everyone did. She may have been really tiny but she had a great big personality.
Marian loved her family, which included three children, Darrin Stoner of South Carolina and Bobbie Stoner and Chad Stoner, both of Peru; two grandsons, Jacob and Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Flynn and Dora Mae Newman; and one brother, Bobby Ohlman.
