|
|
Marianne K. o'connor
Born: Jan. 6, 1935; Chicago
Died: March 15, 2020; Peru
PERU – Marianne K. O'Connor, 85, of Peru passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Bohemian Nation Cemetery, Chicago. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marianne was born on January 6, 1935 in Chicago to Walter and Emily (Zavodny) Nowalany. Marianne married Roland Nordstom and later married James O'Connor; they both preceded her in death.
After graduating high school, she was employed by Country Companies Insurance, in Chicaqo, Il. She became a homemaker, and lived in Addison, Il. She later moved back to Chicago, in 1964, and became a proofreader at Commerce Clearing House. She also studied art at the School of Art Institute, in Chicago, and then remarried. She moved her family to Putnam County, in 1969, where she and her husband owned and operated the former Bar/Restaurant of O'Connors Homestead, in Hennepin, Il. She later became and avid collector/seller at various locations in the area. She continued as a member of St John's Lutheran Church, in Peru, Il.
Survivors include four sons, Matt Nordstrom of Mark, IL, Jim Nordstrom of Las Vegas, NV, Mike Nordstrom of Las Vegas, NV and Shawn O'Connor of El Paso, IL; one daughter, Jeanne Kathryn O'Connor of Peru, IL; one sister, Eleanor of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Hailee Anne Weisbrock, Brandyn Joseph Clancy, Christian O'Connor, Jordan Nordstrom, Jennifer Nordstrom, Jeremiah Nordstrom and Cole Nordstrom; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands and one sister.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com