Marie Ann Claus
Born: December 31, 1935
Died: November 22, 2020
DEPUE – Marie Claus, 84, of DePue, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Aperion Care of Spring Valley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, followed by burial at the DePue Village Cemetery. Pastor Karen Karczewski will officiate. A livestream of the memorial service can be viewed by clicking on the Tribucast link that is available in Marie's obituary on bartofh.com
.
Marie was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 31, 1935 to Andrew and Stella (Martucci) Gargiulo. Married David William Claus on September 19, 1959 at St. Paul's Church located at 10th and Christian Streets in Philadelphia, PA. Marie graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls. She attended St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia, PA and IVCC in Peru, Illinois.
Mrs. Claus helped to establish the Honeypot Nursery School in DePue, Illinois. She was on the original charter for the school with Rev. Dean and Sandra Drayton. She was an assistant to Mrs. Drayton and was President of Honeypot Nursery School Board for a short period of time. Honeypot Nursery School operated for 25 years in the Depue United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Claus Served on the Selby Township Library Board (formerly the DePue Public Library) for 22 years. As president of the library board she helped raise money for the renovation of the old interurban building that houses the present library. The building was donated by New Jersey Zinc Company. She also helped to establish the library as a township library. She served from 1970 thru 1987 and returned in 1997 and retired in 2001.
Marie was a homemaker, a mother, and she worked at a local bank for 17.5 years. (Originally called the DePue State Bank, then Colonial Bank and Savings and now known as Heartland Bank). She retired on November 15, l997.
Mrs. Claus was an active member of the Depue United Church of Christ (formerly known as the Congregational Church of Depue). She served as the church Treasurer in the past and was the church Flower Chairperson for many years. She participated in the Women's Guild and the church's Secret Santa activity because, of course, she was a Claus. She helped with ticket collections and many fundraisers at the church. Marie Claus served in many local organizations over the years and often worked holidays in several of the local food kitchens. She was a talented artist and an accomplished painter. She also created ceramic artwork, sculptures, and stained-glass windows. Her artwork is on display throughout her home and the homes of her children, friends, and family. Marie was an excellent cook, and we will all miss the smell and taste of her banana breads and anise pizzelle cookies. She was an animal lover and loving cared for four dogs during her lifetime – Dukey, Dixie, Buddy and Jack. She also fed and watered hungry strays and wildlife during the frigid winter months and blistering summers in Central Illinois.
She is survived by her two children, Jane Marie Claus, of Portland, Oregon, and David John Claus of Rockford, Illinois. Other survivors include her Grand dog Anubis Claws and Grand cat Q-Tip Claws; her Grandchildren Alexandra T. Claus (Ian Keel) of Lacy, WA. and William F. Claus of Vancouver, WA; three brothers - Jerry, Joseph, and John (Cheryl) Gargiulo and one sister, Jeannette (Vincent) Mercante, of Philadelphia. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David William Claus of 48 years on Sept. 12, 2007, Grand dog Trilla Marie Claws on June 5, 2020, and many dear friends.
Any memorials may be donated to the Depue United Church of Christ, Selby Township Library, or IVAR (Illinois Valley Animal Rescue).
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.