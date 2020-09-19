1/1
Marie Moreno
1930 - 2020
Marie Moreno

Born: December 31, 1930; DePue

Died: September 17, 2020; Dalzell

DEPUE – Marie "Mary" Moreno, 89, formerly of DePue, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the JPO Retirement Home in Dalzell.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. The funeral service for Mary will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DePue. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines.

Mary was born on December 31, 1930 in DePue to Doroteo and Trinidad (Landeros) Moreno. She worked at Westclox in Peru. She had been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DePue.

Mary is survived by a sister, Delores Daugherty of Peru; a brother, Henry Moreno of DePue; and the special people in Mary' s life, all from Spring Valley, were her niece, Kelly Daugherty (Bruce) Merkel; two great-nephews, Wayne and Andrew Merkel; and a great-niece Aubrey.

She was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Rose Moreno, Vicki Brazel, Toni Cheslic and Gloria Dugosh; and five brothers, Elias, Moses, Frank, Jesus, and Mel.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LuAnne and Keith Johnson
Friend
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dolores Cruz
Friend
