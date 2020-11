Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn J. Fiedler



Died: November 23, 2020; Spring Valley



GRANVILLE – Marilyn J. Fiedler, 92, of Granville died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements. Full obituary to follow.





