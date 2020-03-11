|
Marilyn Jean Temple
Born: Nov. 6, 1939; La Salle
Died: March 9, 2020; Peru
LA SALLE â€" Marilyn Jean (Bedenko) Temple, 80, of La Salle, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. Gregory Jarzombek, OSB of St. Bede Abbey officiating. Private burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Temple was born November 6, 1939 in La Salle to Anton and Anna (Moran) Bedenko. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Wayne I. Temple on May 16, 1959.
Mrs. Temple worked at the NewsTribune and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Slovenian Union of America Branch 24, the Home Bureau and belonged to a knitting club. She enjoyed reading. She loved showing cattle at various local fairs, especially at the Sandwich Fair, with her longtime friend, Sandy Frost. She especially loved spending time with all her Dimmick friends and going to her grandkids' sporting events.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; her son, Wayne (Mary Kaye) Temple of La Salle; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jake Temple; one brother-in-law, Jerry Mueller of La Salle and her nieces, Wendy (Scott) Lauer and their son, Nick of LaSalle, Michelle (Mike) Pangrcic and their daughter, Haylee of LaSalle, Charlene (Mark) Edgcomb of Utica, Cindy Hallett of Utica and Laurie Pyne of Washington State.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Janice Mueller and Doris Hallett and one brother in infancy, Anthony Bedenko.
Pallbearers will be Gene Foster, Rodney Rod, Nick Lauer, Scott Lauer, Mike Pangrcic, Jake Temple and Steven Newcomer.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in her name.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.