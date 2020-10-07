1/1
Marilyn Nolan
Marilyn Nolan

Born: March 19, 1931; Streator

Died: October 4, 2020; Hopedale

Hopedale – Marilyn Nolan, 89, formerly of Wenona, passed away October 4, 2020 in Hopedale. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, in St. Mary's Church in Wenona, with Msgr. Timothy Nolan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 9:00 AM until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The services will be live-streamed via the Hurst Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Marilyn was born in Streator on March 19, 1931, as Marilyn Ede, to Philip and Audrey (Coulson) Ede. She married William Nolan in 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church in Streator. Marilyn was a proud resident of Wenona, frequently welcoming anyone into her home on Wenona Days. As a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Mary's church, she could often be found at the vigil mass on Saturdays with her husband Bill. She loved to reminisce about raising her five children on the farm, playing cards with Lutzs and Flahavens, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Known as a woman of faith and strength, Marilyn was imbued with a deep sense of gratitude and felt blessed for everything that came her way. She shared all her blessings by cooking and baking for family and community alike, knitting hats and blankets for anyone in need, and making those around her smile. As a sport fan, she never missed the chance to cheer on the Bears, Bulls, or Cardinals. Her last few years were spent at Hopedale Medical Center Complex, where she was lovingly cared for by all the staff.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Nancy Martin; three of her children, Sharon (Loren) Gerdes, Margaret Nolan, and Msgr. Timothy Nolan; her grandchildren, Nolan (Devin) Gerdes, David (Laura) Gerdes, Lauren (John) Gerdes, Ryan (Madeline) Goh, Theresa Goh, Becky (Keaton) Hays, Michael Nolan, and Paul Nolan; as well of eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sons, Michael and Jerry Nolan; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hopedale Medical Center Foundation.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
