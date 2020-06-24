Marilyn Woods
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Woods

Born: March 25, 1947; Chicago

Died: June 18, 2020; Chicago

Chicago – Marilyn (Mazurek) Woods, 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Chicago.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle, with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mrs. Woods was born on March 25, 1947, in Chicago, to Mitchell and Lottie (Glowiak) Mazurek. She married James Francis Woods on November 24, 1966 in Chicago. Marilyn earned her nursing degree from Illinois Valley Community College and was a member of St. Patrick's Church. She was a secretary at Rolling Mills and ARDC in Chicago for many years.

She is survived by her son, James Mitchell Woods of Princeton; and her nephew, Timothy Mazurek of Oak Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Woods; her parents; and her sister, Nancy Mazurek.

The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved