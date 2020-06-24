Marilyn Woods
Born: March 25, 1947; Chicago
Died: June 18, 2020; Chicago
Chicago – Marilyn (Mazurek) Woods, 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Chicago.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle, with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mrs. Woods was born on March 25, 1947, in Chicago, to Mitchell and Lottie (Glowiak) Mazurek. She married James Francis Woods on November 24, 1966 in Chicago. Marilyn earned her nursing degree from Illinois Valley Community College and was a member of St. Patrick's Church. She was a secretary at Rolling Mills and ARDC in Chicago for many years.
She is survived by her son, James Mitchell Woods of Princeton; and her nephew, Timothy Mazurek of Oak Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Woods; her parents; and her sister, Nancy Mazurek.
