Marjorie J. Nance
Born: April 19, 1933
Died: November 27, 2020
Marjorie J. Nance, 87 of Mendota passed away November 27, 2020 in OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota. Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid 19 a Memorial service will take place at a later date. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to be assisting the family.
Marjorie was born April 19, 1933 to Lucille (Erbes) Eddy Holman. She married Oscar Sessler on January 1, 1949 in Mendota. On March 17, 1972 she married Edward Nance in Ottawa.
Marge was self employed over 22 years with Sessler Garbage Disposal in Mendota. She worked as a waitress at Sam's Steak House, she was a shift supervisor for Caron Yarn Factory in Mendota. She spent time working at Del Monte. She was a cook at "The Loft" for many years. Marge was then able to land a job with the Illinois Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer until her retirement in 2001.She was born and raised as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, in which she was famously known for her ability in making unique quilts. She was a faithful church goer. Marge loved to send cards to wish someone a happy birthday or anniversary, that we are thinking about you, or get well wishes.
Marge was very involved in her community, and gave countless hours of her time to various organizations. She belonged to the Mendota Elks Lodge #1212, serving as the second female Past Exalted Ruler, Mendota VFW Auxiliary #4079 where she held many different officer positions, Women of the Moose #1567, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Independent Order of Odd Fellows-Rebekah, where she held every local and district level office, but was best known as Recording Secretary. She held a certificate in Food Management, and was an Illinois Police Associate Member. She was a former member of TOPS and held officer positions.Marge was an avid bowler at the Bowl-Air in her younger years. She loved to bake pies and cook. She collected bells and cookbooks. Marge was always a hard worker. She bought the land and built the home she lived in since 1955. When not working or giving back to her community, she did quilts, crochet, artic painting, and reading. She especially loved her cats. In her later years she could be found at the gambling machines or playing the tickets.Marge is survived by one daughter: Gail Sessler of Mendota; 3 sons: Ronald (Barbara) Sessler of Hennepin, Gary (Pat) Sessler of Mendota, and Rick Sessler of Mendota; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and many grand cats. She is preceded in death by: both husbands, parents, sister: Eleanor Zolper, one granddaughter: Staci Sessler 6/29/20, and one great granddaughter Skye Hannen 5/2/06.Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church for quilts, youth or music, or to any organization helping animals in distress. Marge loved her cats and animals, and would never allow an animal to starve,Condolences may be left at Wasmerfuneralhome.com