Marjorie L. Christensen
Born: December 5, 1936; Princeton

Died: June 6, 2020; Peru

PERU – Marjorie Lou Christensen, 83, of Peru, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.

Private online condolences may be left for her family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Marjorie was born on December 5, 1936, in Princeton to Asa. and Ethyl (Hubbard) Smith. She married Don Christensen. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Peru Congregation for over 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, Don Christensen; her son, Dan Christensen; her daughter, Cindy Luebke; her grandchildren, Troy, Matt, Justin and Andrew; and her great grandchildren, Nathan and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Ethyl; and her siblings, Charles, Gene, Melvin and Donnie Smith and Eileen Schwab.

Memorials may be directed to her family, Cindy Luebke at 718 Rock Street in Peru.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
