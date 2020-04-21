Home

Born: October 24, 1931

Died: April 18, 2020

OGLESBY – Marjorie Pellican, 88 of Oglesby died 2:30 p.m. April 18, 2020, at the home of her son.

Graveside services will be private in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.

She was born October 24, 1931 in La Salle to Orville and Norma (Boissenin) Moeller. She married John Pellican May 23, 1953 at Holy Family Church, Oglesby. He died June 9 , 2008.

She worked at Personality Frock Shoppe and later was a homemaker. She graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School in 1948. She was a member of Holy Family Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and Holy Family Mother's Club. She loved gardening, cooking, canning, bingo and garage sales. But most of all, she loved her grandsons. She was quick-witted, loved a good laugh, and could tell a great story.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Pellican of Oglesby and Scott (Ann) Pellican of La Salle; four grandsons, Matthew, James, Aaron and Rick Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn (Don) Bickham of McCordsville, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband and 3 sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
