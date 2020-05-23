Mark Woycik
Died: May 11, 2020; Conifer, Colo.
CONIFER, Colo. – Mark Woycik, 64, of Conifer, CO passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 11, 2020.
He fought hard for 4 ½ years battling cancer. He was so tough and never complained even as the cancer took over his body.
He is survived by his wife, Barb (Burcar) Woycik; mother, Lorrie Woycik (IN); sisters, Cheryl Grebe (CO) and Carol (Ed) Noland (IN); mother-in-law, Dolores Hardy (IL); father-in-law, Ralph Burcar (IL); brothers-in-law, Brian Burcar (IL), Mick Burcar (IL), Doug Burcar (IL) and Patrick Hardy (CO); sister-in-law, Kathleen (Burcar) Mercer (KY); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He lived life fully, was greatly loved and will be terribly missed.
A memorial will be held in Conifer on July 25th.
Contributions can be made in Mark's name to Happy Dog Ranch, Littleton, CO. happydogranch.org
Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.