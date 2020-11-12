Marlene Savio
Born: June 9, 1931; Seatonville
Died: November 10, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Marlene Marie Savio, 89, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Manor Court in Princeton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton with Rev. Michael Schaab officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. Visitation for Marlene will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.
She was born in Seatonville on June 9, 1931 to James and Mary (Cresto) Savoure. Marlene grew up in the Illinois Valley and graduated from Hall High School. She married James G. Savio on December 28, 1952 at St. Benedict Church in Ladd. Jim died on November 17, 1986. Marlene began working in nursing at St. Margaret Hospital in radiology and spent the last 25 years of her career in the obstetrics department. She retired in the early 1990s. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton.
Marlene is survived by four children, James (Pamela) of Nebraska, Michael Savio of Florida, Kevin (Mimi) Savio of Texas, and Sherri (Steven) Troyer of Kentucky. Marlene leaves behind eight grandchildren, Alyshia Knaz, Abigail Buckley, Danton Troyer, Ana Savio, Tina Savio, Dr. Kathleen Savio, Anthony Savio and Dominic Savio; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Savio, Willow, Ranger and Bodhi Buckley, Cora Troyer, Gabriella Rollman, and Veeda Knaz; nieces, Sally Piercy, Vick Savoure, Kathy Kuhar, Carol Johnston; Sharon Kotizar, and Gloria Santos; and nephew, Charles Savoure.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her siblings, John, James, Louis, Frank, and Marguerite Link.
