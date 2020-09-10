1/1
Marlene Schmitt
Marlene Schmitt

Died: September 9, 2020

LOSTANT – Marlene (Zimmerman) Schmitt, 86, of Springfield, formerly of Lostant, passed away Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 at Springfield Home Assisted Living.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, Lostant with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Lostant. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

She married Dale BartSchmitt on September 26, 1953 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Leonore. She worked at the Lostant Grade School and Lostant High School for 34 years as a booker and secretary.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Dr. Vesslin) Oreshkov of Springfield; and two grandsons, Andrew and Ian Oreshkov.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.

The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared atwww.MuellerFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home - Lostant
406 West Third Street
Lostant, IL 61334
(815) 223-0184
