Martha L. Burgess
Martha L. Burgess

Born: November 4, 1919; Centralia, Missouri

Died: November 13, 2020; Peru

TONICA – Martha L. Burgess, 101, of Tonica, passed away November 13, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Tonica United Methodist Church with Rev. Deepak Holkar officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Tonica. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting her family.

Mrs. Burgess was born in Centralia, MO on November 4, 1919 to James Otto and Nannie Mae (Fountain) Boyd. She married Roscoe Burgess on December 23, 1937. She retired from Illinois Valley Community Hospital as a nurses' aide.

Martha enjoyed shopping and spending time with her church family. She loved being with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Burgess is survived by three daughters, Janice (Phil) Duffell of Oglesby, Betty (James) Johnson of Goldfield, NV and Nancy (Rick) Szala of Clearwater, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Burgess of Tonica; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe on October 5, 1992; a son, Robert Burgess; four grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Wasielewski, Paul Gustafson Jr., Brett Gustafson, Ricky Beer, Nicholas Krieser and Tristan Liss.

Memorials may be directed to Tonica Fire Department or her church.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
103 E Elm St
Tonica, IL 61370
(815) 223-0380
