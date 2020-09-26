1/1
Martha Sloan
1946 - 2020
Martha J. (Mitchell) Sloan

Born: April 10, 1946; LaSalle

Died: September 20, 2020; Mendota

Mendota – Martha J. (Mitchell) Sloan, 74, of Mendota was called home to rest on September 20, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with an Organizations of Order of the Eastern Star service at 6pm.

Martha was born April 10, 1946, in LaSalle, to Edwin and Elizabeth (Newell) Mitchell. Elizabeth later married Chester Barnhart.

Martha worked at Marathon Electric as a seamstress for over 10 years. In 1979, she taught Native Americans in El Paso, Texas, at the College Center. She worked at Luke's Tap in Mendota for many years, was a certified nurses assistant for over 20 years, and owned and operated Mitchell's Emporium in Mendota. Caring for strays was her ultimate passion, followed by being a gifted artisan (jewelry, oil painting, ceramics and baking). She enjoyed digging geodes with her son, then they would turn them into works of art. You could find her and her daughter at vendor shows and farmers markets for over 20 years until last year due to her stroke.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Sloan-Jefferson of Ottawa; son, Joe Sloan of Mendota; grandson, Anthony Jefferson of Utica; granddaughter, Donna Sloan of Arlington; sister, Sandra Lucas of Mendota; son-in-law, Brian Jefferson of Utica; nieces and nephews, Carol Lucas and family of Utica, Connie Lucas and Elizabeth Lucas both of Mendota, Lee Ann Lemmer and family of Plymouth and Edward Mitchell and family and Dr. Robert Mitchell and family both of Peru. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; sister, June E. Mitchell; and brothers, Edwin Mitchell and James A. Mitchell.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
You were a wonderful friend. Im sorry we lost touch. Will miss you. Rest in peace my friend
janet keefer
Friend
September 24, 2020
to the family Anna and Joe so sorry for your loss. She will be missed greatly by many. She is no longer in pain and will be with June, James, and her parents. If you need anything let me know.
Edna Inness
Friend
