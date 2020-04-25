News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
For more information about
Martha Forden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Washington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Forden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Terando Forden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Terando Forden Obituary
Martha Terando Forden

Born: December 31, 1929; Spring Valley

Died: April 23, 2020; Lacon

LACON – Martha (Loretta) Terando Forden, 90, formerly of Washington, died at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon at 7:16 AM on Thursday, April 23 2020, where she resided for several years.

Graveside family services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Washington with the Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. The visitation for her family will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley.

She was born December 31, 1929 in Spring Valley to Joseph and Anna (McMahon) Terando. Martha married William Forden on July 7, 1984 in Washington. He died in 1998.

She was a member of The Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley, the Retired Teachers Association, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Washington. Martha graduated DePue High School and then St. Louis University, where she earned both a Masters and PhD degree. She was a counselor at Pekin High School for 16 years.

She is survived by two stepsons, W. David (Kathy) Forden of Morton and H. Dean (Lori) Forden of Morton; three brothers, Larry (Diane) Terando of Mansfield; Jerry (Jeannie) Terando of Morris; and Mike (Lorraine) Terando of Mark; her sister, JoAnn Harrison of Spring Valley; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Terando of Spring Valley and Louise Terando of Wisconsin; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; four brothers, John, Joseph, Leonard and Donald; and a sister, Marie in infancy.

A guest book may be viewed and signed at bartofh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -