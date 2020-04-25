|
|
Martha Terando Forden
Born: December 31, 1929; Spring Valley
Died: April 23, 2020; Lacon
LACON – Martha (Loretta) Terando Forden, 90, formerly of Washington, died at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon at 7:16 AM on Thursday, April 23 2020, where she resided for several years.
Graveside family services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Washington with the Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. The visitation for her family will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley.
She was born December 31, 1929 in Spring Valley to Joseph and Anna (McMahon) Terando. Martha married William Forden on July 7, 1984 in Washington. He died in 1998.
She was a member of The Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley, the Retired Teachers Association, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Washington. Martha graduated DePue High School and then St. Louis University, where she earned both a Masters and PhD degree. She was a counselor at Pekin High School for 16 years.
She is survived by two stepsons, W. David (Kathy) Forden of Morton and H. Dean (Lori) Forden of Morton; three brothers, Larry (Diane) Terando of Mansfield; Jerry (Jeannie) Terando of Morris; and Mike (Lorraine) Terando of Mark; her sister, JoAnn Harrison of Spring Valley; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Terando of Spring Valley and Louise Terando of Wisconsin; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; four brothers, John, Joseph, Leonard and Donald; and a sister, Marie in infancy.
