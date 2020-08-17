1/1
Marvin A. Hess Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin A. Hess Jr.

Born: August 12, 1947; Milwaukee, Wisconisn

Died: July 16, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Marvin Albert Hess Jr., 72, of Mendota passed away July 16, 2020 in his home.

Graveside services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville, with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Marvin was born August 12, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Marvin Albert Sr. and Cecilia Mary (Dass) Hess. Marvin was a very kind man who had many friends. Everyone knew him. He was a hard worker and a very giving man who would help anyone in need. He worked for 43 years as the proud owner of MJS Enterprises, selling tools to surrounding areas to many businesses, farms and factories. He loved his family deeply and all his life loved fishing! He will be sadly missed by many.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Lou (Fordham) Hess of Earlville; daughters, Kristen "Krissy" Hess of Earlville and Rebecca Jean (Hess) Riggan of Appleton, Wisconsin; brothers, Elliot Hess of Mendota and Barry Hess of Brussels, Illinois; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marvin Albert Hess III; and a brother, Cameron Hess from Arkansas.

Memorials, cards and flowers may be sent to Linda Hess or Krissy Hess or sent or brought to the cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 2, 2020
Really enjoyed Marv, he was a great guy, so sorry to hear of his passing
Robert Bettner
Friend
July 31, 2020
Linda Krissy and families, So very sorry to hear about Marv. He was always good to me. I remember him running around the country side selling tools. Just want you all to know I’m thinking about you all. May God Bless and Comfort all of you at this sad time.
Billy Gerard
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Our sympathy to you and your family Krissy. May he RIP
George & Ruth Wixom
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved