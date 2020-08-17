Marvin A. Hess Jr.



Born: August 12, 1947; Milwaukee, Wisconisn



Died: July 16, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Marvin Albert Hess Jr., 72, of Mendota passed away July 16, 2020 in his home.



Graveside services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville, with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Marvin was born August 12, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Marvin Albert Sr. and Cecilia Mary (Dass) Hess. Marvin was a very kind man who had many friends. Everyone knew him. He was a hard worker and a very giving man who would help anyone in need. He worked for 43 years as the proud owner of MJS Enterprises, selling tools to surrounding areas to many businesses, farms and factories. He loved his family deeply and all his life loved fishing! He will be sadly missed by many.



Marvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Lou (Fordham) Hess of Earlville; daughters, Kristen "Krissy" Hess of Earlville and Rebecca Jean (Hess) Riggan of Appleton, Wisconsin; brothers, Elliot Hess of Mendota and Barry Hess of Brussels, Illinois; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marvin Albert Hess III; and a brother, Cameron Hess from Arkansas.



Memorials, cards and flowers may be sent to Linda Hess or Krissy Hess or sent or brought to the cemetery.





