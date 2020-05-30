Mary A. Scheppler
Mary A. Scheppler

Died: May 29, 2020; Sandwich

SERENA – Mary A. Scheppler, 83, of Serena, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich.

Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes handled arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on May 30, 2020.
