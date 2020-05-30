Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary A. Scheppler



Died: May 29, 2020; Sandwich



SERENA – Mary A. Scheppler, 83, of Serena, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich.



Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes handled arrangements.





