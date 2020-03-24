|
|
Mary ann (keyt) HEBEL
Born: Jan. 13, 1955; Streator
Died: March 20, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – Mary Ann (Keyt) Hebel, 65, of La Salle, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral, Oglesby.
Mary Ann was born January 13, 1955 in Streator to Casto and Sophie (Nedza) Keyt. She married William Zeman; he passed away January 15, 1980. She then resided many years with her first love, Frank Parker; he passed away November 15, 1995. She then married Steve Hebel.
She was a homemaker and loved to spend timewith her daughter, Jennifer, who was her caregiver for the last year and her favorite grandchildren, Trinity and Jaxson.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Hebel of Peru; her children, Jennifer (Wayne Farmer) Zeman of Oglesby and Eric (Lori) Zeman of Walnut; four grandchildren, Trinity Zeman, Jaxson Farmer, Elijah and Grace Zeman; a brother, James (Debbie) Keyt of Sweetwater, TN and a sister, Susie (Tom) Sment of La Salle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William Zeman; and her life partner, Frank Parker.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.