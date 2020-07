Or Copy this URL to Share

Died: March 20, 2020; Peoria



LA SALLE – Mary Ann (Keyt) Hebel, 65, of La Salle, died March 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.



A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.





