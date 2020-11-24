1/
Mary Anne Kirzeder

Born: May 12, 1940; Peru

Died: November 19, 2020; Peru

PERU – Mary Anne Kirzeder, 80, of Peru, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, in IVCH in Peru.

Private services will be at Ptak Funeral Home Peru. Burial will be at St. Valentine Cemetery.

Mary Anne was born May 12, 1940, in Peru, to Freeman H. and Lillian E. (Krolak) Kirzeder. She received her BA from Illinois State University and an MS in education from Northern Illinois University. She taught junior high language arts and social studies in Mendota for many years. Mary Anne retired from Jacobs Library at IVCC.

Mary Anne is survived by her special cousin, Geraldine A. (Anthony) Gapinski of Peru; brother, Richard (Judy) Kirzeder of Milan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
