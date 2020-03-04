News Tribune Obituaries
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587

Mary Ann VanValey

Mary Ann VanValey Obituary
MARY ANN VAN VALEY

Born: Sept. 7, 1926; Spring Valley

Died: March 1, 2020

Mary Ann Van Valey, 93, passedaway in her residence March 1 at 8:21 AM.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass wiill be Thursday March 5 at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church in Peru. Reverend Jeff Small of PeruCatholic Parishes will officiate. Burialwill follow in Peru City Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9 AM until the timeof services. The Burgess Funeral Home inLaSalle is handling the arrangements.

She was born on September 7, 1926 in St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley to Adolph and Anita (Guerrini) Micheli. She married Harry â€œHankâ€ Van Valey in St. Joseph's Church in Peru on July 16, 1946. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Peru.

She is survived by 1 daughter, Cheryl (Allen) Turczyn of Dalzel; 3 grandsons: Tom (Lori), Jim (Shannon) and Bill (Renee) Turczyn 7 great granddaughters: Kelsey, Abby, Kara, Kylee, Shayla, Janna, and Aria; 1 great-great granddaughter Shae; 2 brothers, Adolph Micheli of Michigan, and William (Judy) Micheli of Gurnee, IL; 3 sisters, Barbara Mitchell of Peru, Adele Halstead of Peru, and Shirley (Joe) Vasquez of Peru.

She is preceded in death by her husband (2018) and 1 brother: Robert Micheli.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to thefamily for her favorite charities.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
