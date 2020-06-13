Mary E. Denis
Born: August 28, 1934; Peru
Died: June 9, 2020; Peru
PERU – Mary E. Denis, 85, of Peru, died June 9, 2020 in her home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral mass will be private at St Valentine Church Saturday June 13, 2020. Rev Jeffrey Small will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary was born August 28, 1934 in Peru to Frank and Antoinette (Byczynski) Dondelinger. She married Richard "Dick" Denis July 6, 1957 in St Mark's Church in Peoria. Mary worked at Westclox, Montgomery Wards, News Tribune and later owned and operated IV Sign Design for many years. Mary was also a Mary Kay Consultant for many years.
Mary was a member of St Valentine Church, past member of Spring Creek Golf Course and was past President of the Woman's Golf Association of Spring Creek. Mary kept an immaculate home, and loved cooking and baking sweets. She also loved her roses and gardening.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard of Peru; two sons Rich (Mary Jane) Denis of Spring Valley and Bill (Liz) Denis of Peru; one daughter, Gail (Don) Orsini of Peru; her grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Spanos, Dan Denis, Katie Orsini, Jackie Orsini, Cortney Denis, Ryne Denis, and Rowan Hampel; and her great-grandchildren, Mia Spanos and Piper Spanos.
Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Bob and Joe Dondelinger.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cops for Cancer Charity.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
Born: August 28, 1934; Peru
Died: June 9, 2020; Peru
PERU – Mary E. Denis, 85, of Peru, died June 9, 2020 in her home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral mass will be private at St Valentine Church Saturday June 13, 2020. Rev Jeffrey Small will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary was born August 28, 1934 in Peru to Frank and Antoinette (Byczynski) Dondelinger. She married Richard "Dick" Denis July 6, 1957 in St Mark's Church in Peoria. Mary worked at Westclox, Montgomery Wards, News Tribune and later owned and operated IV Sign Design for many years. Mary was also a Mary Kay Consultant for many years.
Mary was a member of St Valentine Church, past member of Spring Creek Golf Course and was past President of the Woman's Golf Association of Spring Creek. Mary kept an immaculate home, and loved cooking and baking sweets. She also loved her roses and gardening.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard of Peru; two sons Rich (Mary Jane) Denis of Spring Valley and Bill (Liz) Denis of Peru; one daughter, Gail (Don) Orsini of Peru; her grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Spanos, Dan Denis, Katie Orsini, Jackie Orsini, Cortney Denis, Ryne Denis, and Rowan Hampel; and her great-grandchildren, Mia Spanos and Piper Spanos.
Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Bob and Joe Dondelinger.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cops for Cancer Charity.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.