Mary Ellen Lee
Born: November 12, 1935; in Dearborn, MI
Died: November 26, 2020; in Peru, IL
Mary Ellen Lee, 85, of Peru, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her home.
Private graveside services for Mary will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. Pastor Cameron Graper of Ax Church in LaSalle will officiate. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Mary's family.
Mary was born on November 12, 1935 in Dearborn, Michigan to Raymond and Irene (Lyons) Lowry, and was the eldest of 6 children. She married Robert Earl Lee on June 25, 1954 in Marshall, Illinois; and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Mary was a loving wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mary loved her family and their dog, Bear, a Chow Chow that they rescued, and Rascal, the family cat of 18 years. She was a faith-filled Christian and member of Ax Church in LaSalle. Mary had a compassionate heart for others, and was a volunteer for many organizations, including LaSalle Veterans Home and Liberty Village of Peru.
Mary enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and her husband, Bob, and reading/watching anything about history. Before moving to the Illinois Valley area in 1981, she worked for the Merra-Lee Shop, a ladies boutique in Geneva, Illinois. Mary also enjoyed many travels with her husband; and she was excited to take a trip to Israel and get baptized in the Jordon River.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Lee of Peru, son, Robert Lee Jr. of Peru; daughter, Rhonda Lee of Peru;1 sister, Patricia Zachary of Martinsville; 3 brothers, John Lowry of Marshall; Fred and Bill Lowry, both of Martinsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Kesling.
Memorial donations may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, or St. Joseph's Indian School.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com
.