1/1
Mary Ellen Lee
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Lee

Born: November 12, 1935; in Dearborn, MI

Died: November 26, 2020; in Peru, IL

Mary Ellen Lee, 85, of Peru, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her home.

Private graveside services for Mary will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. Pastor Cameron Graper of Ax Church in LaSalle will officiate. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Mary's family.

Mary was born on November 12, 1935 in Dearborn, Michigan to Raymond and Irene (Lyons) Lowry, and was the eldest of 6 children. She married Robert Earl Lee on June 25, 1954 in Marshall, Illinois; and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Mary was a loving wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mary loved her family and their dog, Bear, a Chow Chow that they rescued, and Rascal, the family cat of 18 years. She was a faith-filled Christian and member of Ax Church in LaSalle. Mary had a compassionate heart for others, and was a volunteer for many organizations, including LaSalle Veterans Home and Liberty Village of Peru.

Mary enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and her husband, Bob, and reading/watching anything about history. Before moving to the Illinois Valley area in 1981, she worked for the Merra-Lee Shop, a ladies boutique in Geneva, Illinois. Mary also enjoyed many travels with her husband; and she was excited to take a trip to Israel and get baptized in the Jordon River.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Lee of Peru, son, Robert Lee Jr. of Peru; daughter, Rhonda Lee of Peru;1 sister, Patricia Zachary of Martinsville; 3 brothers, John Lowry of Marshall; Fred and Bill Lowry, both of Martinsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Kesling.

Memorial donations may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Joseph's Indian School.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved