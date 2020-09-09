1/1
Mary Frances Bierwirth
Mary Frances Bierwirth

Born: December 8, 1930; Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Died: September 7, 2020; Marseilles

MENDOTA – Mary Frances Bierwirth, 89, of Mendota passed away September 7, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Face masks are required for entrance.

Frances was born December 8, 1930 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to William Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Gardner) Farmer. She married Richard Bierwirth June 24, 1978. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Mendota. She enjoyed flowers and visiting with her friends.

She is survived by her son, Harold Brown of Douglasville, Georgia; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2011; and two daughters, Brenda and Lois.

Memorials may directed to First Presbyterian Church. .


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
