Mary Frances 'Fran' McShane
Born: December 31, 1923
Died: November 13, 2020
PEORIA – Mary Frances "Fran" McShane passed away at Proctor Place on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Fran was born on Dec. 31, 1923 in Montese, Italy to the late Augusto and Theresa Baccolini Bernabei. She emigrated to America and settled in Spring Valley, IL with her family when she was 7 years old. After high school, Fran attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1946. She obtained her BSN degree from Bradley University in 1974.
She married Jack McShane, also from Spring Valley, in Dec. 1946. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage and truly were a perfect match.
Fran is survived by four children, Patty (John) Hession, Dr. Jerry (Kathy) McShane, Tim (Pattie) McShane, Terri (Jim) Powell, daughter in law, Marianne Suelter, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, their son, Michael, her sister, Anne Loebach, and brother, Bruno Bernabei.
Fran was involved in many activities through her church, in community organizations, several bridge clubs, and golf leagues She somehow managed to keep her priorities foremost which were family, the Catholic faith, and working part time in labor and delivery for 38 years.
We all have memories of holidays and gatherings at the McShane family home. She was proud of her Italian heritage and shared stories of her early life in Montese.
Fran was the Matriarch of our family, the center of life for all of us, and we will miss her dearly.
We are grateful to the Healthcare Unit of Proctor Place who gave wonderful care to Fran especially during these most difficult times since March.
There will be a private family funeral mass at Holy Family Church with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum on Sat, Nov. 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in Fran?s memory may be made to Holy Family Church.
.