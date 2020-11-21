1/1
Mary Frances "Fran" McShane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances 'Fran' McShane

Born: December 31, 1923

Died: November 13, 2020

PEORIA – Mary Frances "Fran" McShane passed away at Proctor Place on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Fran was born on Dec. 31, 1923 in Montese, Italy to the late Augusto and Theresa Baccolini Bernabei. She emigrated to America and settled in Spring Valley, IL with her family when she was 7 years old. After high school, Fran attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1946. She obtained her BSN degree from Bradley University in 1974.

She married Jack McShane, also from Spring Valley, in Dec. 1946. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage and truly were a perfect match.

Fran is survived by four children, Patty (John) Hession, Dr. Jerry (Kathy) McShane, Tim (Pattie) McShane, Terri (Jim) Powell, daughter in law, Marianne Suelter, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, their son, Michael, her sister, Anne Loebach, and brother, Bruno Bernabei.

Fran was involved in many activities through her church, in community organizations, several bridge clubs, and golf leagues She somehow managed to keep her priorities foremost which were family, the Catholic faith, and working part time in labor and delivery for 38 years.

We all have memories of holidays and gatherings at the McShane family home. She was proud of her Italian heritage and shared stories of her early life in Montese.

Fran was the Matriarch of our family, the center of life for all of us, and we will miss her dearly.

We are grateful to the Healthcare Unit of Proctor Place who gave wonderful care to Fran especially during these most difficult times since March.

There will be a private family funeral mass at Holy Family Church with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum on Sat, Nov. 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials in Fran?s memory may be made to Holy Family Church.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.wrightandsalmon.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy to the Mcshane Family and wish you all beautiful memories. Sincerely, Joanie and Ed Papis
joan papis
Friend
November 17, 2020
Pat and all your family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's death. These are hard times anyway and to lose a loved one is difficult. Sympathy and prayers.
Doris (Otto) Waters
Doris Waters
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved