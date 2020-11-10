Mary Hall
Born: November 2, 1956; Spring Valley
Died: November 6, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Mary Sue Hall, 64, of La Salle, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home.
Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled in the spring. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Mary was born on November 2, 1956 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley to John and Mary (Yanish) Karpinski. She married John S. Hall Sr. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in 1974. Mary worked at St. Margaret's Hospital for over four decades as a certified respiratory tech and licensed respiratory care practitioner. Her co-workers at St. Margaret's were like family to her. Mary was also a long-time deputy coroner for Bureau County.
Mary loved spending time with her beloved pets, family, and close friends that were like family to her. She spent her time enjoying lunch dates, weekend getaways, frequenting the local state parks, shopping, and fishing.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristy Hall (fiance`, Robert Mitchell); her sons, John S. (Laura) Hall Jr. and Joseph Hall (fiance`, Hannah Scoma); her grandchildren, Quinn, Drake, Lilly, David, Christopher, and Clark; and her sisters, Barbara Petzel, Cecilia Miller, and Helen (Kevin) Sawicki.
Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Petkus and Joanne Zeman.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
