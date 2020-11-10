1/
Mary Hall
1956 - 2020
Mary Hall

Born: November 2, 1956; Spring Valley

Died: November 6, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Mary Sue Hall, 64, of La Salle, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home.

Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled in the spring. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

Mary was born on November 2, 1956 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley to John and Mary (Yanish) Karpinski. She married John S. Hall Sr. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in 1974. Mary worked at St. Margaret's Hospital for over four decades as a certified respiratory tech and licensed respiratory care practitioner. Her co-workers at St. Margaret's were like family to her. Mary was also a long-time deputy coroner for Bureau County.

Mary loved spending time with her beloved pets, family, and close friends that were like family to her. She spent her time enjoying lunch dates, weekend getaways, frequenting the local state parks, shopping, and fishing.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristy Hall (fiance`, Robert Mitchell); her sons, John S. (Laura) Hall Jr. and Joseph Hall (fiance`, Hannah Scoma); her grandchildren, Quinn, Drake, Lilly, David, Christopher, and Clark; and her sisters, Barbara Petzel, Cecilia Miller, and Helen (Kevin) Sawicki.

Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Petkus and Joanne Zeman.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com..


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 9, 2020
Mary Sue was like a sister to me from day one. I always admired her for her humble ways. I have faith she is with our Lord and at peace. I will never forget how much of a better family we were with Mary in it. My condolences to my niece Kristy and nephews John and Joseph. You are all in my daily prayers.
Ron Pusser
Family
