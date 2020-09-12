Mary (Piraino) Hart
Born: January 12, 1926; La Salle
Died: September 6, 2020; Deer River, Minnesota
PERU – Mary (Piraino) Hart, 94, of Peru, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River, MN.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial to follow at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the recital of the rosary at 4:45 p.m.
Mrs. Hart was born January 12, 1926 in La Salle to Gaetano and Rose (Falk) Piraino. She married Andrew Hart on September 5, 1953 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary, La Salle. He passed away December 18, 2006. She was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School and worked at WestClox until she was married. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Judi Hart of Squaw Lake, MN and Nancy (Steve) Klingerman of Tualatin, OR; a grandson, Tyler Klingerman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andrew, five brothers and five sisters.
She was the sweetest, kindest and most giving person. Family was everything to her. She was the best mother/grandmother in the world. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
