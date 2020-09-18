1/1
Mary Jane (Zukowski) Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Harmon

Born: September 16, 1952

Died: September 12, 2020

WALTHAM TOWNSHIP – Mary Jane (Zukowski) Harmon, 67, of Waltham Township got to go home on September 12th, 2020. Her husband of 47 years, Ed, was at her bedside.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be private. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is handling the arrangements.

Jane was born September 16th, 1952 to Walter and Mary Maciejewski Zukowski in La Salle, IL. She attended St Hyacinth's Grade School and graduated from L-P High school Class of 1970.

Jane and Ed married on August 31, 1973 at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church in La Salle, as were Jane's parents and grandparents. They have two sons, Matthew and Luke, both ofLa Salle. There is one grandson, Jonathan, who was Nana's pride and joy.

Survivors also include two sisters, Julie Marini and Clare (Michael) Bennett; and one brother, Andrew (Connie) Zukowski, all ofLa Salle. Jane also loved and will be missed by three nieces, two nephews, one grand-nephew, and Tinkerbell the yorkie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Earlier in Jane's life, she had a passion for antiques, and for a time had successful booths in area malls. She loved gardening, backyard bird watching, Yorkshire terriers, strawberry licorice andfireworks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Bede Academy Drama Department and IVAR.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
208 E Church St
Utica, IL 61373
(815) 667-4781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved