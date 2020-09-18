Mary Jane Harmon
Born: September 16, 1952
Died: September 12, 2020
WALTHAM TOWNSHIP – Mary Jane (Zukowski) Harmon, 67, of Waltham Township got to go home on September 12th, 2020. Her husband of 47 years, Ed, was at her bedside.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be private. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is handling the arrangements.
Jane was born September 16th, 1952 to Walter and Mary Maciejewski Zukowski in La Salle, IL. She attended St Hyacinth's Grade School and graduated from L-P High school Class of 1970.
Jane and Ed married on August 31, 1973 at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church in La Salle, as were Jane's parents and grandparents. They have two sons, Matthew and Luke, both ofLa Salle. There is one grandson, Jonathan, who was Nana's pride and joy.
Survivors also include two sisters, Julie Marini and Clare (Michael) Bennett; and one brother, Andrew (Connie) Zukowski, all ofLa Salle. Jane also loved and will be missed by three nieces, two nephews, one grand-nephew, and Tinkerbell the yorkie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Earlier in Jane's life, she had a passion for antiques, and for a time had successful booths in area malls. She loved gardening, backyard bird watching, Yorkshire terriers, strawberry licorice andfireworks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Bede Academy Drama Department and IVAR.
