Mary Jane Harmon



Died: September 12, 2020



UTICA – Mary Jane Harmon, 67, of Utica died September 12 . Her honorary pallbearers were her sons, Luke and Matthew Harmon; grandson, Jonathan Harmon; nieces; Anna Marini, Sophie and Eva Bennett; nephews; Samuel Bennett and Brandon Zukowski; grandnephew, Logan Zukowski; and dear friend, Igor Antonio. A Mass in celebration of Jane's life will be at a later date.





