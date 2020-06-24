Mary Jane "Peaches" Keith
Born: November 14, 1956; Spring Valley
Died: June 15, 2020; Spring Valley
Spring Valley – Mary Jane "Peaches" Keith, 63, of Spring Valley, died Monday evening, June 15, 2020, at her home, under the care of hospice and with her sister, Cathy Bernardini, by her side.
Mary Jane was born on November 14, 1956, in Spring Valley to James and Juanita (Hansen) Mayers. She married Ronald Keith and he preceded her in death.
She had retired from working in retail for many years. Peaches had a passion for yard sales, thrift stores, and flea markets. She loved helping others and collecting things, including her Coca-Cola collectables.
Peaches is survived by her children, Patrick (Holly) Mayers of Inverness, FL, Rebecca (Matt) Malone of Eureka, MO, Denise (Brent) Cales of Lecanto, FL, and Sarah Peeler of Boaz, AL; 14 grandchildren; her sisters, Vicki Holloway of Arlington, TX, and Cathy Bernardini of Spring Valley; her brothers, Rick (Marylynn) Mayers of McNabb and Burt Mayers of Ladd; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jill Guinn; and two brothers-in-law, Rodney Holloway and Anthony Bernardini.
Cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Memorial donations may be sent in memory of Mary "Peaches" Keith to: Pink Heals, Sauk Valley Chapter, 403 W. 2nd Street, Rock Falls, IL 61071 or to St. Margaret's Hospice.
The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at http://bartofh.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.