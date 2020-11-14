Mary jane 'Bunnie' Palmer
Born: January 19, 1932; Spring Valley
Died: November 9, 2020; Peoria
PEORIA – Mary Jane "Bunnie" Palmer, age 88, of Peoria, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:06 p.m. at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born Jan. 19, 1932 in Spring Valley, IL, to Mary Corpus and Fred Sledgister. They preceded her in death along with one son, Joseph Palmer.
Survivors include one daughter, Cherrie (Mark) Blackwell of Bartonville; one grandson, Joshua Palmer of Oak Ridge, TN; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Palmer of Dunlap; one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Palmer of Oak Ridge, TN; one sister, Denise (Dennis) Cioni of Washington, IL; one granddog, Wally; and several nephews.
Mary was a medical assistant at the Midwest Urological Group for over 40 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial Mass will be held at St Jude Catholic Church in Dunlap. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery Chapel of Peace Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, ARK Animal Shelter, or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
