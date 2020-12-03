Mary jean (seremak) hauger
Born: May 10, 1973; Spring Valley, IL
Died: November 26, 2020; Deer Park, IL
DEER PARK – Mary Jean (Seremak) Hauger, 47, of Deer Park, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.
Private graveside services will be held at Deer Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Bladen of Deer Park Community Church officiating. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.
Mary was born May 10, 1973 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley to William and Dolores (Paperiello) Seremak. She was a graduate of Peru Catholic School, LaSalle-Peru High School, the University of Illinois where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences and Indiana University where she earned her Master's degree in Library Science. She married David Hauger on April 27, 2002 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
Mary worked as a librarian in several locations. She served as library director at the Peru Public Library and, most recently, at the Spring Valley Public Library. Mary loved her family and was especially proud of her daughters and enjoyed watching their sporting events. She also enjoyed gardening and loved her cats.
Survivors include her husband, David; her daughters, Gretchen Sophia and Ursi Jean Hauger both at home; her parents, William and Dolores Seremak of Peru; her sister, Jennifer (Christopher) Whelton of Glen Ellyn; her brothers, William Seremak of California, John (Danielle) Seremak of Exton, PA and Christopher Seremak of Peru and her nieces and nephews, Brett, Cecilia and Monet Whelton and Samantha and Elliot Seremak.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family for a scholarship to be established for her daughters.
