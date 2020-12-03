1/1
Mary Jean (Seremak) Hauger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary jean (seremak) hauger

Born: May 10, 1973; Spring Valley, IL

Died: November 26, 2020; Deer Park, IL

DEER PARK – Mary Jean (Seremak) Hauger, 47, of Deer Park, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

Private graveside services will be held at Deer Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Bladen of Deer Park Community Church officiating. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.

Mary was born May 10, 1973 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley to William and Dolores (Paperiello) Seremak. She was a graduate of Peru Catholic School, LaSalle-Peru High School, the University of Illinois where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences and Indiana University where she earned her Master's degree in Library Science. She married David Hauger on April 27, 2002 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru.

Mary worked as a librarian in several locations. She served as library director at the Peru Public Library and, most recently, at the Spring Valley Public Library. Mary loved her family and was especially proud of her daughters and enjoyed watching their sporting events. She also enjoyed gardening and loved her cats.

Survivors include her husband, David; her daughters, Gretchen Sophia and Ursi Jean Hauger both at home; her parents, William and Dolores Seremak of Peru; her sister, Jennifer (Christopher) Whelton of Glen Ellyn; her brothers, William Seremak of California, John (Danielle) Seremak of Exton, PA and Christopher Seremak of Peru and her nieces and nephews, Brett, Cecilia and Monet Whelton and Samantha and Elliot Seremak.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family for a scholarship to be established for her daughters.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prey-Mueller Funeral Home - Oglesby
231 West Walnut Street
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prey-Mueller Funeral Home - Oglesby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved