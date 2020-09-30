Mary Jean Safranski
Born: June 20, 1927; Chicago
Died: September 28, 2020; Aurora
PERU – Mary "Jean" (Schmidt) Safranski, 93, longtime resident of Peru and recent resident of Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Safranski was born June 20, 1927 in Chicago to Henry and Mary (Phelan) Schmidt. She was a graduate of Delavan High School in Delavan, WI, and later in life, Illinois Valley Community College, where she received her associate's degree in library science. She married Andrew J. Safranski on January 20, 1948 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle. He passed away on April 3, 2002.
Mrs. Safranski was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Red Hats Club and enjoyed gardening, travel and reading. She had been employed on the assembly line at Westclox.
Survivors include two sons, James E. Safranski of Peru and Michael G. (Susan) Safranski of St. Charles.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her infant daughter, Janice; her parents; and her sister, Rosemary O'Brien.
