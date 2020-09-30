1/1
Mary Jean Safranski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jean Safranski

Born: June 20, 1927; Chicago

Died: September 28, 2020; Aurora

PERU – Mary "Jean" (Schmidt) Safranski, 93, longtime resident of Peru and recent resident of Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Safranski was born June 20, 1927 in Chicago to Henry and Mary (Phelan) Schmidt. She was a graduate of Delavan High School in Delavan, WI, and later in life, Illinois Valley Community College, where she received her associate's degree in library science. She married Andrew J. Safranski on January 20, 1948 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle. He passed away on April 3, 2002.

Mrs. Safranski was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Red Hats Club and enjoyed gardening, travel and reading. She had been employed on the assembly line at Westclox.

Survivors include two sons, James E. Safranski of Peru and Michael G. (Susan) Safranski of St. Charles.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her infant daughter, Janice; her parents; and her sister, Rosemary O'Brien.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Peru

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved