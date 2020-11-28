Mary K. Sondgeroth
Born: August 30, 1933; Ohio
Died: Nobember 26, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Mary Kathryn Sondgeroth, 87 of Mendota passed away November 26, 2020 in the family home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to be assisting the family.
Mary was born August 30, 1933 in Ohio, Illinois to Orville and Kathryn (Sharkey) Schultz. She graduated Ohio High School in 1950. She married Robert Sondgeroth on April 7,1956 in Ohio, Il. Mary worked for Citizens First National Bank in Princeton until she and Bob began their family.She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society, and was a member of the LaSalle County Home Extension.
Mary is survived by: her husband Bob of Mendota; one son: John (Patricia) Sondgeroth of Mendota; 2 daughters: Susan (Jeffrey) Spanier of Mendota and Rosemary Cashner of Chicago; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Alice O'Brien of Princeton and Patricia McDonald of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Kevin 11/27/1980, and granddaughter: Katie Sondgeroth 2/18/19.
Pallbearers will be: Patrick Cashner, Daniel Cashner, Stephen Cashner, Andy Sondgeroth, Josh Randolph, and Joel McComber.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross School.
Condolences may be directed to wasmerfuneralhome.com
.