Mary L. Haszler
Born: April 23, 1941; Lacon
Died: June 7, 2020; Toluca
TOLUCA – Mary L. Haszler, 79, of Toluca, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with Rev Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Toluca. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home until time of services.
Mary was born in Lacon on April 23, 1941 to Wilbur and Hazel (Little) Stroup. She married Gary Haszler on June 6, 1964. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. She worked at the Toluca Garment Company, and then for 28 years, had her own licensed day care business. Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed collecting glass shoes and loved baking, especially during Christmastime when she would make dozens of Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her husband, Gary of Toluca; three children, Richard (Aggie) Haszler of Toluca, Cindy (Scott) Edwards of Toluca, and Chris (Nessa) Haszler of Anderson, SC; and 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Vincent Stroup, and one sister, Emily Murphy.
Pallbearers will be Richard, Grant, Grace, Rachel, Chris, Noah, Eli, and Alex.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Born: April 23, 1941; Lacon
Died: June 7, 2020; Toluca
TOLUCA – Mary L. Haszler, 79, of Toluca, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with Rev Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Toluca. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home until time of services.
Mary was born in Lacon on April 23, 1941 to Wilbur and Hazel (Little) Stroup. She married Gary Haszler on June 6, 1964. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. She worked at the Toluca Garment Company, and then for 28 years, had her own licensed day care business. Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed collecting glass shoes and loved baking, especially during Christmastime when she would make dozens of Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her husband, Gary of Toluca; three children, Richard (Aggie) Haszler of Toluca, Cindy (Scott) Edwards of Toluca, and Chris (Nessa) Haszler of Anderson, SC; and 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Vincent Stroup, and one sister, Emily Murphy.
Pallbearers will be Richard, Grant, Grace, Rachel, Chris, Noah, Eli, and Alex.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.